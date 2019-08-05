Azerbaijani MFA offers condolences to Egypt over the death in car bomb explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has offered condolences over the people loss during the car explosion in Cairo, Egypt, Azerbaijani MFA wrote on Twitter, APA reports.

"We present our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the car bomb explosion in Cairo and wish a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the terror act. Azerbaijan condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism", MFA wrote on Twitter.

