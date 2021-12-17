Azerbaijani MFA organizes reception dedicated to results of 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry organized an event dedicated to the results of the year at the Gulustan Palace on Dec. 17, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, high-ranking representatives of relevant departments, heads of diplomatic missions and offices of international organizations accredited in our country.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the independent, open and pragmatic foreign policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in 2021 based on the national interests of our country. He also spoke about the successful steps in foreign policy, including the initiatives put forward by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within the framework of his chairmanship in national and international organizations, the projects implemented, concrete steps towards peacebuilding in the post-conflict period, as well as about the work done to further develop cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels this year - the first anniversary of the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the vision of the future of Azerbaijan in the light of the new realities in the region after the conflict, the minister stressed that, as the head of state said in this regard, Azerbaijan is aimed at peacebuilding, stability, and sustainable development in the region. Speaking about the large-scale construction work carried out in the liberated territories, the minister thanked the friendly countries and partner countries for their support in the restoration and construction process.

News.Az