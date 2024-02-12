Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA releases statement on Armenia's military provocation in Zangilan: It is serious blow to peace process

"On 12 February, as a result of another military provocation of the armed forces of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan was injured. This provocation of Armenia is a serious blow to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia," it has been noted in a Press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on military provocation by Armenia, News.az reports.

"In light of the stable situation of the last 4-5 months, such belligerent acts blatantly contradict peace messages by Armenia.

Moreover, such a provocation that was undertaken exactly in the territories observed by the European Union Mission in Armenia raises serious concerns about the aims and purposes of this Mission.

Military-political leadership of Armenia bears responsibility for such provocations against Azerbaijan," noted in the press release.



honor Patriotic War martyrs

