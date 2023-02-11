Azerbaijani MFA strongly condemns terror ramming in East Jerusalem

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We strongly condemn the terror ramming at the bus stop in East Jerusalem," Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"We express our condolences to the families of victims and wish a quick recovery for the injured," the post reads.

Note that a driver has rammed a car into a crowded bus stop in east Jerusalem, killing two people, including a six-year-old, and injuring five others before being shot and killed.

News.Az