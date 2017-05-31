Azerbaijani military captures video-surveillance device of Armenian army - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani armed forces have captured in a special method a video-surveillance device set up in one of the Armenian army positions at the line of contact, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told APA on May 31.

After inspection, it became clear that the device is homemade as it consisted of an air balloon (probe), small-size parachute, a camera placed inside a polyfoam box, and various antennas and wires, said the defense ministry.

It turns out that Armenia’s statements that it has equipped the army with advanced US-made video-surveillance devices are nothing but myths aimed at satisfying the local public, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry stressed.

News.Az

News.Az