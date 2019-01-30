Azerbaijani military officers join peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two officers of the Azerbaijan Army arrived in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, to participate in a peacekeeping mission conducted under the UN mandate, the Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

The Azerbaijani military officers began their activity as an observer in a mission conducted under the command of the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS).

It should be pointed out that on 30 November last year, the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to agree on the deployment of 4 servicemen of the Azerbaijan in the Republic of South Sudan and participate in the mission held under the command of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

News.Az

