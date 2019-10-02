Azerbaijani minimum wage surpasses Armenian in purchasing power parity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The minimum wage in terms of purchasing power parity in Azerbaijan is more than two times higher than in Armenia, Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku at a press conference, Trend reports.

Gasimli noted that the minimum wage in terms of purchasing power parity in Azerbaijan is $595.

“Thus, Azerbaijan surpasses Armenia in this indicator by 2.1 times,” he said. “Presently, the minimum wage in Azerbaijan exceeds the subsistence minimum by 40 percent. This growth also indicates an increase in the average salary in the country, and by the end of this year it will increase by about 15 percent - up to 625 manats.”

He noted that this year the minimum wage in Azerbaijan increased twice - from 130 to 250 manats.

“At the same time, the package of social reforms in 2019 covered 4.2 million people, and financing of these reforms amounted to 3.9 billion manats,” Gasimli said.

($1= 1.7 manats on Oct. 2)

News.Az

