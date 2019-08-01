Azerbaijani minister talks improved situation in districts within 15 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation has improved in the Azerbaijani districts as opposed to the situation 15 years ago, Azerbaijani Minister of Economic Development Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

Mustafayev made the remarks at the meeting chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and related to the socio-economic sphere.

“Great positive changes are being observed,” he said. “This is the result of the adopted programs on the socio-economic development of the Azerbaijani districts.”

"The project, aimed at improving the level of public services in the districts and improving social infrastructure, yields great results,” Mustafayev said. “Moreover, the project implementation is one of the important steps being taken to provide rural people with jobs."

The minister also spoke about nine industrial parks and sites created in the districts.

"Some 78 residents have been registered in industrial parks and sites, 45 of them have already launched their activity,” Mustafayev said. “Some 5.7 billion manats out of the planned funds worth 6.4 billion manats have already been invested in the implementation of these projects."

"Over 11,000 new job places have also been created. The products worth 1.5 billion manats were produced thanks to the project, 300 million manats of which accounted for the import," he added.

“The work is underway to create agricultural parks and farms in the districts. Some 22 agricultural parks were created in the districts and 11 more agricultural parks are planned to be created till late 2019,” Mustafayev said. “The implementation of this project will bring 2.4 billion manats to the state budget. More than 4,000 new job places will be created."

He said that until today, about 400 projects, which brought 3.4 billion manats to the country's economy, have been implemented in the districts.

“The preferential loans worth 50 million manats were issued to entrepreneurs in January-June 2019,” Mustafayev said. “The preferential loans in the amount of 120 million manats will be issued in the second half of the year.”

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 1)

