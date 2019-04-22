Azerbaijani MoD delegation to take part in int’l conference in Moscow

Azerbaijani MoD delegation to take part in int’l conference in Moscow

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev will take part in the 8th Conference on International Security in Moscow on April 23-25, the Ministry of Defense reported Monday.

The international conference organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia will discuss the issues of global and regional security.

During the plenary sessions, regional security aspects, regional specifics of defense agencies’ response to national threats and challenges, as well as many other issues will be discussed.

News.Az

