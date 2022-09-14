Azerbaijan's MoD holds regular briefing for military attachés accredited to country

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 14, the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense held another briefing on the current situation for the military attachés of foreign countries accredited in our country, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The head of the administration, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, informed the military representatives of foreign countries about the current situation of large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the directions of Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan.

It was noted that the other party fired at the positions and civil infrastructure where our units were located using different types of weapons and artillery devices. As a result of the necessary response measures of the units of the Azerbaijan Army, the large-scale provocation was resolutely prevented.



During the briefing, Major General H. Mahmudov particularly emphasized that the Azerbaijani side is committed to the tripartite statement signed on November 10, 2020 with the participation of the leadership of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, and that all responsibility for the tension, conflict and losses caused by the provocation lies with the military and political leadership of Armenia. it falls on.

News.Az