Azerbaijani MoD holds warrant officer training courses

Shooting exercises were carried out in accordance with the plan of the regular warrant officer training courses held at the Training-Educational Center of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

In order to improve the theoretical knowledge of the cadets training sessions were held before shooting. Tactical and technical features of weapons, rules of their handling, basics of marking and firing, as well as safety rules were taught.

During shooting exercises conducted in the field conditions aimed to improve the practical skills of cadets, the main focus was on the timely detection and destruction of targets with accurate fire, following the rules of proper marking.

All the tasks assigned in the shooting exercises were successfully carried out by the cadets.

News.Az