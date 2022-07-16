Azerbaijani MoD: Next graduation ceremony of the Commando Training Courses was held

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the training level of military personnel and combat capability of units of the Azerbaijan Army are increased, Azerbaijani MoD told News.az.

In accordance with the training plan for 2022, a ceremony of presenting certificates and berets to servicemen, who successfully completed the Commando Training Courses, was held.

First, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The positive impact of the Commando Training Courses, organized on the basis of the experience of the Turkish Armed Forces, on improving the combat capability of units and increasing the professional level of servicemen was emphasized at the graduation ceremony.

The servicemen, who successfully completed the courses, were wished success in their further military service and presented with certificates and berets.

In the end, the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium.





