Azerbaijani MoD refutes disinformation of Armenian side

The information spread in Armenian media resources that on August 15, at about 12:20, Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of the European Union observers and their car in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, does not correspond to reality, but is another disinformation disseminated by the opposing side, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

We inform that the time of the European Union observers' visits in the direction of the conditional border in Armenia, their movement route, coordinates in the area, as well as the brand and vehicle registration plates of the cars, are presented to the Azerbaijani side in advance.

For this reason, it is theoretically and practically impossible for such a situation to occur as claimed by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

