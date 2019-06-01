Azerbaijani MOD revealed funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until June 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan has announced the amount of funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until June 1, ONA reports citing press service of MOD.

It is stated that according to the approved decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 June 2019, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 99.845.168,79 Manats, dollar account amounted to 213.577,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 16.636,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

News.Az

News.Az