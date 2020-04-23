Azerbaijani, Moldovan FMs mull perspectives of bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a telephone conversation with Oleg Tulea, the Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration.

The sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Moldova and Azerbaijan, as well as a number of topical issues on the agenda of cooperation.

At the same time, the sides touched upon the current global situation and exchanged views on the measures taken by both countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed perspectives of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova within the framework of various international organizations and agreed to continue joint efforts to this end.

In the end, Mammadyarov invited his counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, and he accepted the invitation with pleasure.

