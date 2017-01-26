Azerbaijani mother, two children killed in ISIL bombing in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani woman with two of her children who came to Syria from Baku with her husband has been killed in a bomb attack by ISIL.

The woman’s little girl was 7 years old and her 3-year-old son were the victims of the bombing, APA reported citing the Middle East Press.

Notably, Fikrat Aliyev, the woman’s husband in order to join the Takfiri forces withdrew his family from Azerbaijan and came to Syria in early 2015.

According to reports, only four months after joining the Takfiri forces had been killed in Syria and his family spent time in the war-torn areas.

News.Az



News.Az