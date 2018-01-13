Azerbaijani movie to be screened in Bulgaria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A movie by Azerbaijani filmmakers "Pomegranate Garden" will be demonstrated at the Sofia MENAR Film Festival, AzerTag reports.

The storyline of the movie is about an old man, who lives along with his grandson and daughter-in-law in the decrepit house amidst of the huge pomegranate garden. Sudden comeback of his wayward son has changed a gentle rhythm of their peaceful existence. Forgotten bitter memories have come back and even more, new challenges are in store for them.

The director of the film is Ilgar Najafov. Scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najafov and Roelof Jan Minneboo (The Netherlands).

Operator-director is Aykhan Salar (Germany), animation director is Rafig Nasirov, executive producer Akif Aliyev, producer Mushfig Hatamov.

The cast of film includes Qurban Ismayilov, Anar Hasanov, Samimi Farkhadov and Hasan Agayev.

The Festival makes Bulgarian audience familiar with the culture and traditions of the Islamic world. The programme of Sofia MENAR Film Festival presents the best of Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa cinema productions, including feature films, documentaries and short projects. A lot of accompanying events are organised within the frames of the festival. These events are particularly selected and bound up with the countries of this region, representing traditions and customs of the ethnic groups that inhabit its lands.

The festival is held every year in January. MENAR is organised by "Pozor" as one of a kind Balkans` largest cultural event representing Muslim world and its traditions.

News.Az

News.Az