Azerbaijani MP comments on Armenian ombudsman’s remarks on human rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev has commented on the statement made by Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan about human rights during the speech in the Armenian parliament.

It is obvious that such a statement by the representative of Armenia, a country that violates the most fundamental rights of Azerbaijani citizens, was just political propaganda, Ganjaliyev told News.Az.

“Hiding behind human rights that are now popular, Tatoyan is trying to voice vivid statements,” the MP said. “Speaking about human rights, for some reason, he forgot to talk about the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani IDPs who underwent ethnic cleansing in the Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.”

Ganjaliyev noted that like most of the Armenian officials, Ombudsman Tatoyan aims to support his country’s tactics “to talk just for the sake of talking”.

“I would like to inform the political leadership of Armenia that the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan repeatedly invited the representatives of the Armenian community for a dialogue in order to discuss possible coexistence in peace, but did not receive a positive response,” he added.

“The dialogue of the two communities that will coexist peacefully within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan can contribute to achieving a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the MP noted, urging the Armenian ombudsman to support inter-communal dialogue.

“If the Armenian ombudsman wants to identify persons who disrespect the basic principles of human rights in Armenia, then he can start by accusing those who are responsible for the Khojaly genocide, military crimes and other crimes against humanity. He should also try to restore the violated rights of Azerbaijanis who were expelled from their native lands and subjected to ethnic cleansing,” Ganjaliyev concluded.

News.Az