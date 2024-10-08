Azerbaijani MP denounces US biased stance as ‘unacceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prejudiced stance of the United States toward Azerbaijan is completely unacceptable, Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Ziyafat Asgarov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, Asgarov stressed that such actions show disrespect to Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, News.Az reports.Earlier, Azerbaijani lawmakers sent a letter to the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with a request to terminate agreements with the US and suspend projects with USAID.The parliamentarians specifically pointed to two significant agreements: the 1997 Joint Statement on "Future Military and Defense Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States" and the 2013 Agreement on "the Acquisition of Equipment and Mutual Services between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Department of Defense of the United States of America."

