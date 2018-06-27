Azerbaijani MP elected as deputy chairman of Euronest PA committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the 7th session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels, member of the Azerbaijani delegation, MP Tahir Mirkishili was elected deputy chairman of the PA's Energy Security Committee.

MP Sahiba Gafarova headed the Azerbaijani delegation, Trend reports.

MEP Norica Nicolai’s report on improvement of energy sustainability and energy efficiency in the EU and Eastern Partnership countries was also discussed.

According to the report, the efficient use of energy amid gradual increase in energy demand in the world will lead to economic development and social security.

In the report, a special article was devoted to the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor project, initiated by Azerbaijan.

Energy efficiency projects being implemented by Azerbaijan and SOCAR’s international success in this field were also stressed in the report.

In the report, the EU and Eastern Partnership countries were urged to support further intensification of cooperation and transformation of this cooperation into economic development.

Organizational issues were also considered at the session.

