Azerbaijani MP meets with deputy chairman of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis

Ganira Pashayeva, Azerbaijani MP, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Culture and Member of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Group, held a meeting with Alisher Kadirov, Deputy Chairman of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan told News.Az.

MP Pashayeva is on a visit to Uzbekistan to take part in the Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature.

The meeting was also attended by Erkin Zahidov, Chairman of the Committee on Science, Culture and Education of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis, Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, as well as Uzbek writer and publicist Shukhrat Salamov.

During the meeting, Alisher Kadirov said Uzbekistan attaches special importance to its relations with Azerbaijan. He praised the successful development of brotherly relations between the two countries thanks to the close friendship between the heads of state.

MP Pashayeva praised the highest level of fraternal relations between the two countries and the development of inter-parliamentary relations. She also spoke about the successful results of President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijani lawmaker also expressed confidence that the upcoming summit of the heads of state of Turkic states in Samarkand will give a new impetus to mutual relations.

As part of her visit to Uzbekistan, MP Pashayeva also held a meeting at Samarkand State University.

Delivering a keynote speech at the meeting, Akhatov Akmal, Vice Rector of Samarkand State University, said that such events create new opportunities for friendship, science, education, and cultural relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, and help students of higher education institutions to get better information about the two fraternal countries.

Praising the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, MP Pashayeva noted that these relations have risen to the level of an alliance thanks to the successful policy pursued by the leaders of the two countries.

At the end of the event, the books authored by Pashayeva and translated into the Uzbek language were presented.

News.Az