Azerbaijani MP: OSCE PA must demand report from MG co-chairs

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly must demand report from the Minsk Group (MG) co-chairs, Azay Guliyev, Azerbaijani MP and vice president of the OSCE PA, told reporters in Baku Apr. 18.

He added that the co-chairs should be asked why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is still not resolved and why civilians and Azerbaijani soldiers still die on the line of contact, Trend reports.

“We are planning a meeting of parliamentarians of the OSCE Minsk Group countries, where we will discuss the settlement of the conflict,” he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

