Azerbaijani MP to attend 2023 Global Parliamentary Forum in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Mazahir Afandiyev will be visiting Washington, US, on April 9-13, to attend the 2023 Global Parliamentary Forum (GPF) co-organized by the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank and IMF (PN), News.az reports.

The forum will take place in-person from April 10-11 in Washington DC for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The event provides a unique convening platform for legislators from around the world alongside their peers and leadership from the World Bank and IMF. It is dedicated to deliberations on how to tackle the most crucial development challenges facing the world.

This year’s Forum, themed “Tough Challenges, Tougher Choices” will focus on the multiple crisis facing our earth and common humanity, including climate change, security, governance, accountability, growth, debt, gender and cross-border migration.

News.Az