Azerbaijani MPs meet Armenian PM

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, represented in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, as well as the co-chair of the European Union, met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, according to Armenian media.

The EU-Armenia and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations were discussed at the meeting.

It should be noted that MPs Tair Mirkishili and Soltan Mammadov are in Yerevan to participate in the meeting of the Committee of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

