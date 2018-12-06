Azerbaijani MPs to participate in meetings of PACE committees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee for international relations and inter-parliamentary ties, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Samad Seyidov and MP Sabir Hajiyev will be in France on Dec. 10-15

They will participate in meetings of PACE Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy and Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani parliament Dec. 6.

The meetings, to be held in Paris, will discuss the fight against terrorism, preparation for a global democratic forum on gender equality, principles of freedom of the media during democratic elections, referendum innovations, activities of NGOs in member countries, etc.

Azerbaijani MPs will express their opinion on the issues under discussion.

News.Az

