Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters win three medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Muay Thai team continued its impressive run at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, securing three more medals, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

Khayal Aliyev (60–65kg) earned a silver medal after reaching the final, while Ali Aliyev (55–60kg) and Salahaddin Gojazada (65–70kg) claimed bronze medals following strong performances in their eliminator bouts.

News.Az