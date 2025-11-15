Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters win three medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters win three medals at Islamic Solidarity Games
Photo: Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee

Azerbaijan’s Muay Thai team continued its impressive run at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, securing three more medals, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

Khayal Aliyev (60–65kg) earned a silver medal after reaching the final, while Ali Aliyev (55–60kg) and Salahaddin Gojazada (65–70kg) claimed bronze medals following strong performances in their eliminator bouts.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      