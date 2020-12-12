Azerbaijani national leader commemorated in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Embassy in the People's Republic of China hosted a commemorative ceremony on the 17th anniversary of the death of the national leader, prominent statesman Heydar Aliyev.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli highlighted architect and founder of modern Azerbaijan, national leader Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional role in establishing and developing the Azerbaijani statehood.

The ambassador said President Ilham Aliyev is today successfully continuing the national leader`s policy. Akram Zeynalli also drew the audience`s attention to the Patriotic war - the 44-day "Iron Fist" operation led by Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev which has resulted in the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands occupied for almost 30 years. He described the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation as the fulfillment of the will and dream of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event then featured the demonstration of a video highlighting the great leader’s life, especially his activities regarding the Karabakh issue.

News.Az