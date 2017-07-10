Azerbaijani NGO talks Armenia’s recent provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ‘Support for Youth Development – Dushunje’ Public Association spread a statement about another Armenian provocation, which led to the death of Azerbaijani c

According to the statement, the death of Sahiba Allahverdiyeva and two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva as a result of the shelling of Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by Armenian armed forces on July 4 is barbarity.

"The shelling of the territory of one country by another country, when civilians are dying, is a flagrant violation of the norms of international law in the 21st century,” the statement said. “Moreover, it is also the declaration of war to the opposite side."

According to the statement, Armenia is responsible for this provocation, which is condemned by the international community.

"Another Armenian provocation, which led to the death of civilians, once again shows that the only way to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is to immediately withdraw the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories," the statement said. “Which other reasons are required for international organizations to impose serious sanctions on Armenia?"

"Shedding the blood of thousands of civilians, Sargsyan’s criminal regime uses the Armenian youth as a human shield to remain in power," the statement says, Trend reports.

The public association calls on international organizations not to remain indifferent to this provocation and exert pressure on Armenia.

"Otherwise, no one can guarantee that the Armenians will not resort to such provocation once again,” the statement said. “Of course, Azerbaijan will take retaliatory measures."

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

