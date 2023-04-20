Azerbaijani NGOs express protest against Caucasus Heritage Watch report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani science, history and culture-oriented non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have sent a protest letter against the "Caucasus Heritage Watch: 2nd special report" prepared with the support of Cornell and Purdue universities and the Ford Foundation, News.Az reports.

The letter stresses that the report covered up the crimes committed against Azerbaijan's material and cultural heritage during the 30-year occupation of Karabakh by Armenia.

Besides, the letter emphasizes that two of the specialists in the preparation of the report were recognized as Armenians by nationality, and the others as pro-Armenian and that the participation of these persons in the preparation of such a distorted report was not surprising.

The letter addressed to representatives of the mentioned universities and foundation also provides detailed information about Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories and its consequences.

If representatives of the universities and foundation want to conduct research in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, help can be provided to create appropriate conditions for them, the letter notes.

News.Az