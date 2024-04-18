Azerbaijani NGOs, residents of Karabakh and East Zangezur send open letter to Norwegian Nobel Committee
Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and residents of Karabakh and East Zangezur have sent an open letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, News.Az reports.
The letter reads: “Dear leadership and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee,
We, representatives of Azerbaijani NGOs and residents of Karabakh and East Zangezur, are deeply concerned by media reports about the nomination of Ruben Vardanyan as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize and want to bring to your attention the resolute position of the Azerbaijani public on this issue.
Ruben Vardanyan's life and activities have been an insult to the ideals and values guiding the Nobel Peace Prize, and even the mere mention of these names together can tarnish the authority of this highest award and mislead the international community.
Ruben Vardanyan is facing serious accusations as a criminal element who amassed wealth through money laundering and financing terrorism. For some time, he was one of the leading figures of the separatist regime - a military junta established in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia - which later dissolved itself.
During that time, his arrival in Karabakh with the intention of creating obstacles to peace, as well as his provocative statements, made the situation increasingly tense, as he attempted to disrupt the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Disregarding international legal norms, Vardanyan threatened the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, advocated for the preservation of a “gray zone” in the territory of Azerbaijan, prevented the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Khankendi, Khojaly, and other residential areas.
For people like Ruben Vardanyan, nothing is more sacred than dirty money. It is not ruled out that one of the main motives that brought him to Karabakh at that time was to illegally exploit Azerbaijan’s gold and copper-molybdenum deposits in these areas by remobilizing the leftovers of the Armenian army in Karabakh.
Ruben Vardanyan was detained by the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan in September 2023 while attempting to escape from Karabakh. He is charged under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for financing terrorism, participating in the creation and operation of armed groups not provided for by legislation, and illegally crossing the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At present, investigative and operational measures are still underway.
There are serious allegations regarding Ruben Vardanyan's shady financial activities in many countries. In 2019, the OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) published an investigative report on Vardanyan’s illegal activities called “Troika Laundromat”. This report exposed a complex network of illegal activities involving Ruben Vardanyan. In March 2019, members of the European Parliament wrote a letter to the President of the European Commission, stating the need to impose sanctions against the former owner of Troika Dialog, Ruben Vardanyan, and other persons associated with the “offshore system” of Troika Dialog. The letter was signed by 22 European MPs representing United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany and other countries.
Ruben Vandanyan, an international financial fraudster who built a business empire with dirty money, has the blood of innocent people on his hands. He was involved in financing terrorism wherever he wanted to make a profit by illegal means.
The Nobel Peace Prize embodies the spirit of peace, reconciliation and international cooperation that Alfred Nobel wanted to promote. We urge the Norwegian Nobel Committee to take into account the clear and decisive position of the Azerbaijani public regarding Ruben Vardanyan, a person accused of numerous crimes.
Signatories:
1. Fatma Sattarova - Chairperson of Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic of Azerbaijan
2. Ramil Iskandarli - Head of the Legal Analysis and Research Public Union
3. Azer Allahveranov, Chairman of the Eurasian Platform for Migration Initiatives Public Union
4. Zaur Ibrahimov - Chairman of the “Priority” Socio-Economic Research Center Public Union
5. Gunel Safarova - Chairperson of the “Citizen” Research and Development Public Union
6. Alimammad Nuriyev – President of Constitution Research Foundation;
7. Novella Jafarova - Head of the Association for the Protection of Women's Rights named after Dilara Aliyeva
8. Saida Gojamanli – Chairperson of Human Rights and Rule of Law Public Union
9. Saadat Bananyarli – Chair of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Section of International Society for Human Rights Public Union
10. Umud Mirzayev - Head of the International Eurasia Press Fund
11. Rauf Zeyni - Head of the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan
12. Khatira Valiyeva - Chairperson of the “Khankandi” Support to IDP’s Public Union
13. Vugar Gadirov - Head of the “For Return and Revival Youth Organization” Public Union
14. Leyla Huseynova - “Social Welfare” Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Public Union
15. Konul Behbudova - Head of the Families of Missing Persons in Karabakh Public Union
16. Sevinj Alizade - Chairperson of "Zafar" Support for Martyrs' Families Public Union
17. Rey Karimoglu - Chairman of the Association of Mine Victims in Azerbaijan
18. Mehriban Mammadova - Chairperson of the Humanitarian Studies Public Union
19. Khalid Kazimov – Chairman of Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union
20. Tunzala Abdulalimova – Chairperson of Public Union for Supporting Martyrs' Families "In the Name of the Motherland"
21. Jeyran Hasanova – Chairperson of "Support for Mothers of Martyrs" Public Union
22. Telman Gasimov - Chairman of "Scientific Researches" Public Union
23. Bahruz Mammadzade - Chairman of Veterans, Families of Martyrs and Veterans of Special Forces Public Union
24. Mehdi Mehdiyev - Chairman of the "Karabakh war disabled, veterans and families of martyrs" Public Union
25. Fuzuli Rzaguliyev – Chairman of Public Union of the Azerbaijani Veterans of the Patriotic War Fuzuli Rzaquliyev
26. Jeyran Azizova – Chairperson of the Public Union for the Recognition of the Khojaly Genocide
27. Naiba Behbudova – Chairperson of the Charitable Public Union of Martyrs' Families “Gurur”
28. Hafiz Safikhanov - Head of the “Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines” Public Union
29. Ogtay Sadigov - Head of the Refugee and Deported Support Public Union
30. Roza Aligizi – Head of the “Soldier's Family Society” Public Union for the Propagation of Patriotism
31. Fariz Khalili - Chairman of the MIRAS Public Union for the Study of Cultural Heritage
32. Agil Jamal - Chairman of the “Common Values” Public Union
33. Shahin Jamalov – President of Human Rights in the XXI Century - Azerbaijan"
34. Ahmad Abbasbayli - Chairman of the “Center for Development of Society” Public Union
35. Mayis Aliyev - Chairman of the “Social Rights Research” Public Union
36. Ayshan Huseynova – Representative of the "Revealing the Realities of the Genocide" Public Union
37. Shahla Naghiyeva - Head of the “Unquenchable Flame” Cultural Relations Public Union
38. Davud Rahimli - President of the Union of Disabled Persons Organizations
39. Irada Rizazada - Head of the “Social Welfare for the Citizens” Public Union
40. Adila Gambarova - resident of Khankendi
41. Arif Taghiyev - resident of Khankendi
42. Habil Ismayilov - resident of Khankendi
43. Suleyman Yusibov - resident of Lachin
44. Elkhan Tahmazov - resident of Lachin
45. Saleh Gasimov - resident of Aghdara
46. Bilal Akhundov - resident of Aghdara
47. Mahaddin Guliyev - resident of Aghdara
48. Ramin Nadirov - resident of Kalbajar
49. Adalat Bakhtiyarov - resident of Kalbajar
50. Zumrud Guliyeva - resident of Aghdam
51. Nadya Allahyarova - resident of Aghdam
52. Gulnara Ahmadova - resident of Fuzuli
53. Samad Aliyev - resident of Fuzuli
54. Gulali Mammadov - resident of Zangilan
55. Alovsat Tanriverdiyev - resident of Jabrayil
56. Murad Ibishov - resident of Jabrayil
57. Etiraf Gasimov - resident of Zangilan
58. Islam Bayramov - resident of Khojavand
59. Faig Fataliyev - resident of Khankendi
60. Malahat Huseynova - resident of Khojaly
61. Agila Alizade - resident of Shusha
62. Iman Allahverdiyev - resident of Khojaly
63. Arif Aliyev - resident of Khankendi
64. Zamin Hasanov - resident of Khankendi
65. Famil Shukurov – resident of Shusha
66. Yelmar Alasgarov - resident of Shusha
67. Yasin Maharramov - resident of Khankendi
68. Gulnaz Salahova - resident of Khankendi
69. Seymur Nabiyev - resident of Khankendi
70. Tajima Guliyeva - resident of Khankendi
71. Khayyam Allahverdiyev - resident of Khankendi
72. Etibar Abishov - resident of Khojavand
73. Azad Aliyev - resident of Shusha
74. Murad Allahverdiyev - resident of Khojaly
75. Vidadi Aliyev - resident of Khojaly
76. Nizami Balayev - resident of Shusha
77. Alovsat Valiyev - resident of Shusha
78. Fakhraddin Ismayilov - resident of Shusha
79. Shukur Guliyev - resident of Khojavand
80. Roman Guliyev - resident of Khankendi
81. Tubu Ibrahimova - resident of Khankendi
82. Arif Huseynov - resident of Khojavand
83. Muradkhan Guliyev - resident of Khojavand
84. Elchin Dadashov - resident of Khankendi
85. Abulfat Mammadov - resident of Khankendi
86. Guzal Abbasova - resident of Khojaly
87. Minara Bayramova - resident of Khojaly
88. Shukur Ibrahimov - resident of Khojavand
89. Vagif Hasanov - resident of Khojaly
90. Eyanat Mammadov - resident of Khojavand
91. Arif Dostiyev - resident of Shusha
92. Malak Abbasova - resident of Khojaly
93. Elmira Karimova - resident of Khojaly
94. Nazile Maharramova – resident of Shusha
95. Famil Karimov - resident of Shusha
96. Anar Asadov - resident of Khojaly
97. Ravan Hasanov - resident of Khojaly
98. Rahila Rahimova - resident of Shusha
99. Ramil Babayev - resident of Khojavand
100. Bakhtiyar Mammadov - resident of Khojavand
101. Rafig Humbatov - resident of Shusha
102. Rafail Mammadov - resident of Shusha
103. Anar Abdulov - resident of Khojaly
104. Nabi Azimov – resident of Shusha
105. Nargila Isgandarova - resident of Khojavand
106. Zamin Nadirov – resident of Shusha
107. Sahiba Shahmuradova – resident of Khojaly
108. Ramil Gasimov – resident of Shusha
109. Shahnaz Behbudova – resident of Khojaly
110. Seymur Bakhtiyarov - resident of Khankendi
111. Vahid Alakbarov – resident of Shusha
112. Gulnaz Orujova – resident of Khojaly
113. Bakir Mammadov - resident of Khojaly
114. Tahir Jafarov - resident of Khojavand
115. Fatma Huseynova - resident of Khojavand
116. Gamar Mammadova – resident of Shusha
117. Mahir Safarov - resident of Khojaly
118. Malahat Mammadova – resident of Khojaly
119. Rena Azimova – resident of Khojaly
120. Ramiz Hasanov - resident of Shusha
121. Gambar Maharramov - resident of Khankendi
122. Ilham Karimov - resident of Shusha
123. Fakhreddin Asadov - resident of Khojavand
124. Jalal Jamalov - resident of Khojavand
125. Gabil Akbarov - resident of Khojaly
126. Zenfira Alimamadova – resident of Khojaly
127. Surkhay Guliyev - resident of Khojaly
128. Elman Khalilov - resident of Shusha
129. Siraj Malasov - resident of Kalbajar
130. Jeyhun Bakhishov - resident of Kalbajar
131. Hijran Amrahova - resident of Kalbajar
132. Fagan Valiyev – resident of Shusha
133. Yahya Niyazov - resident of Shusha
134. Ganimat Bayramov - resident of Khojaly
135. Elnur Beylarov - resident of Shusha
136. Mohubbat Hasanov - resident of Shusha
137. Elbeniz Huseynov - resident of Khojavand
138. Vasif Aliyev - resident of Khojavand
139. Rovshan Gasimov - resident of Khojavand
140. Hasan Ahmadov - resident of Khojaly
141. Svetlana Javadova – resident of Khojaly
142. Fidan Aliyeva - resident of Khojaly
143. Nushaba Guliyeva – resident of Shusha
144. Alesiya Bahmanova – resident of Shusha
145. Sara Hasanova - resident of Khojavand
146. Sayyara Najafova - resident of Khojavand
147. Fuad Salahov - resident of Shusha
148. Taleh Jabbarov - resident of Khankendi
149. Bulus Guliyev - resident of Khankendi
150. Vagif Hasanov - resident of Shusha
151. Emin Zeynalov – resident of Shusha
152. Ilgar Amirov - resident of Khankendi
153. Ismail Jabrayilov – resident of Shusha
154. Afgan Rzayev - resident of Khankendi
155. Mohubbat Safarov - a resident of Khankendi
156. Avaz Mehraliyev – resident of Shusha
157. Galib Mirzaliyev – resident of Shusha
158. Nabi Gasimov - resident of Khojavand
159. Rasim Huseynov - resident of Khojavand
160. Fazil Guliyev - resident of Khojaly
161. Adalat Gasimov - resident of Shusha
162. Mahammad Zeynalov – resident of Khojaly
163. Ahliman Guliyev - resident of Khojaly
164. Ramiz Suleymanov – resident of Shusha
165. Mansur Najafov - resident of Khojaly
166. Fikrat Abasov - resident of Khojavand
167. Vahid Abasov – resident of Khojaly
168. Jamil Rahimova - resident of Khojaly
169. Valeh Allahverdiyev - resident of Shusha
170. Aslan Amirov - resident of Shusha
171. Zahir Usubov - resident of Khojaly
172. Mahire Ismayilova – resident of Khojaly
173. Sakhavat Abasov - resident of Shusha
174. Mehman Hashimov – resident of Khojaly
175. Geray Hashimov – resident of Khojaly
176. Khatira Jafarova - resident of Khojavand
177. Vasif Hashimov - resident of Shusha
178. Vugar Karimov - resident of Shusha
179. Rza Mammadov - resident of Khojavand
180. Sabuhi Mammadov - resident of Shusha
181. Reyhan Guliyeva - resident of Shusha
182. Novruz Rasulov - resident of Khankendi
183. Muzaffar Gurbanov - resident of Khankendi
184. Sevil Shukurova - resident of Khankendi
185. Elkhan Agayev - resident of Shusha
186. Vagif Agayev – resident of Khojaly
187. Vagif Mammadov – resident of Khojaly
188. Zulfu Guliyev - resident of Khojaly
189. Mazahir Aghayev – resident of Khojaly
190. Nadir Mammadov – resident of Khojaly
191. Fazil Guliyev - resident of Khojaly
192. Mahammad Zeynalov – resident of Khojaly
193. Vagif Mammadov – resident of Khojaly
194. Alamshah Huseynov - resident of Shusha
195. Mammad Suleymanov – resident of Shusha
196. Khanimzer Sadygova – resident of Shusha
197. Nazim Mirzayev - resident of Khankendi
198. Inshallah Mahmudov - resident of Khankendi
199. Letafet Guliyeva - resident of Shusha
200. Tacir Ismayilov - resident of Khojaly
201. Adil Azizov - resident of Shusha
202. Mustafa Safarov - resident of Lachin
203. Ulfat Ilyasov - resident of Lachin
204. Rauf Ahmadov - resident of Lachin
205. Mahir Samadov - resident of Aghdara
206. Tabib Azizov - resident of Aghdara.