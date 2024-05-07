Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to UNESCO Director-General regarding Tapabashi neighborhood

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations have sent an open letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay concerning the Tapabashi neighborhood, News.Az reports.

The letter reads: “We, representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, are appealing to the Director-General of UNESCO, Mrs. Audrey Azoulay, urging UNESCO to take action to stop the destruction of the material and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the Republic of Armenia.A policy of extermination of the entire heritage of the Azerbaijani people has been carried out and attempts have been made to erase its historical evidence in the Republic of Armenia, where Azerbaijanis have historically lived. Only one of the 269 mosques registered there in 1870 has survived to this day, while hundreds of Azerbaijani cemeteries have been destroyed.The Tapabashi neighborhood, which has now been renamed to Kond, is one of the last remnants of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Iravan, a city that was once home to Azerbaijanis.We, representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, declare our readiness for dialogue and interaction with UNESCO within the framework of international legal norms and mechanisms in order to stop the destruction of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage in Armenia and restore what has been destroyed. In particular, we call on UNESCO to take the Tapabashi neighborhood under its protection as a unique example of world cultural heritage. We are ready to work closely with UNESCO in monitoring work.The aggression of the Armenian authorities against cultural sites, including Tapabashi, represents a flagrant violation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the Conventions on the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage, Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.The same policy of vandalism was carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur during the years of occupation. The once prosperous region with hundreds of historical and cultural sites has been turned into endless ruins. We regret to say that despite numerous appeals and calls made to USECO during the years of occupation, your organization did not investigate these issues even once or send a fact-finding mission to the region.We call on UNESCO to send a fact-finding mission to the Republic of Armenia and demonstrate courage in taking immediate action in relation to the Tapabashi neighborhood. We are ready to discuss these issues with UNESCO experts and provide additional information.Signed by:Fuad Mammadov - "Simurg" Azerbaijan Cultural AssociationAziz Alakbarli – Western Azerbaijan CommunityFariz Khalilli – "Miras" Public Association for the Promotion of Cultural HeritageNarmina Aghayeva - "Promotion of Iravan Cultural Heritage" Public UnionHaji Abdulla - "Zangezur" Societies Public UnionUmud Rahimoghlu - International Eurasia Press FundNovella Jafarova - D. Aliyeva Azerbaijan Women's Rights SocietySaadat Bananyarli - "Azerbaijan National Unit of the International Human Rights Society" Public UnionSaltanat Gojamanli - "Protection of Human Rights and Legality" Public UnionMubariz Asgarov - "Objective" Public Union for the Promotion of National ValuesZaur Ibrahimli - "Prioritet" Social Economic Research Center Public UnionShahla Naghiyeva - “Sonmez Mashal” Cultural Relations Public UnionSheyda Allahverdiyeva – "ICOMOS Azerbaijan" Public UnionGamar Baghirova - Jafar Jabbarli Public Association for the Development of Culture, Science and EducationUlviyya Babirova - "Culture Volunteers" Public UnionTurkay Gasimzada - Association for the Protection of Azerbaijan’s Cultural Heritage and Support for TourismEsmira Fuad - Eternal Turan Book FundAzer Allahveranov – "Eurasia Migration Initiatives Platform" Public UnionElchin Mirzabayli - "Baku School of Speech" Public UnionSevda Tahirli - Mirza Alakbar Sabir FoundationShahin Gadirov - "Zirva" Culture and Art Public UnionFarida Mirishova- "Iz" Culture Development and Support Public UnionSamad Vakilov - "Muvakkil Law Center" Public Union.”

News.Az