Azerbaijani, North Macedonian foreign ministers meet in London

As part of his working visit to the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Twitter.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus.

“During the working visit to the UK Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Bujar Osmani, Foreign Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, & discussed prospect of bilateral cooperation, situation within the OSCE, & post-conflict efforts,” the ministry tweeted.

News.Az