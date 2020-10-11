Azerbaijani official: Attacking civilians with destructive missiles – war crime
- 11 Oct 2020 12:39
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153146
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-official-attacking-civilians-with-destructive-missiles-war-crime Copied
Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations is war crime and military crime, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, tweeted on Sunday.
“Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations is war crime and military crime. It is manifestation of immoral behavior of Armenia's political-military leadership,” Hajiyev wrote.