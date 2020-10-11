Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani official: Attacking civilians with destructive missiles – war crime

Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations is war crime and military crime, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, tweeted on Sunday.

“Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations is war crime and military crime. It is manifestation of immoral behavior of Armenia's political-military leadership,” Hajiyev wrote.


