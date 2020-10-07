Azerbaijani official says Armenia’s missile strikes reaffirm its military doctrine’s aggressive nature
Armenia’s missile attacks reaffirmed its military doctrine’s aggressive nature, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said in a Tweet.
“Before the escalation of situation in the line of contact Armenia openly threatened Azerbaijan's critical energy infrastructure/Mingachevir water reservoir with missile attacks. Recent missile attacks of Armenia reaffirmed such aggressive nature of Armenia's military doctrine,” he wrote.
On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian armed forces aimed its missile strikes at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. However as a result of Azerbaijani Army's decisive measures the attack attempt was prevented and no damage to the pipeline was done.