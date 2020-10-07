Azerbaijani official says Armenia’s missile strikes reaffirm its military doctrine’s aggressive nature

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s missile attacks reaffirmed its military doctrine’s aggressive nature, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said in a Tweet.

“Before the escalation of situation in the line of contact Armenia openly threatened Azerbaijan's critical energy infrastructure/Mingachevir water reservoir with missile attacks. Recent missile attacks of Armenia reaffirmed such aggressive nature of Armenia's military doctrine,” he wrote.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian armed forces aimed its missile strikes at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. However as a result of Azerbaijani Army's decisive measures the attack attempt was prevented and no damage to the pipeline was done.

News.Az