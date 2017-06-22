Azerbaijani official to attend new Serbian president’s inauguration

First Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov has left for Serbia to participate in inauguration of the newly elected President Aleksandar Vucic, to be held in Belgrade on June 23.

The visit will end on June 24, the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend June 22.

News.Az