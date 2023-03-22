Azerbaijani oil price increases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $76.71 per barrel on March 21, increasing by $1.96 compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.21 per barrel, up by $1.63 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $40.21 per barrel on March 21, growing by $1.94 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $2.07 compared to the previous price and made up $73.78 per barrel.

News.Az