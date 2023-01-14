Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $91.62 per barrel on January 13, increasing by 63 cents compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $89 per barrel, up by 50 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 13 equaled $45.15 per barrel, growing by 45 cents as compared to the previous price.

