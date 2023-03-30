Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $80.86 per barrel on March 29, increasing by $0.12 compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $78.48 per barrel, up by $0.17 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.38 per barrel on March 29, growing by $0.18 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, also rose by $0.19 compared to the previous price and made up $78.03 per barrel.

