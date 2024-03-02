Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing in global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 1 increased by $2.17 and amounted to $89.68 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $2.17 (to $88.52 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $68.75 per barrel, which is $2.18 more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $2.9 on March 1 compared to the previous indication, to $87.5.

News.Az