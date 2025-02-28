Azerbaijani oil price sees modest growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil on the global market increased by $1.06, or 1.41%, reaching $76.24 per barrel.

Meanwhile, April futures for Brent crude were trading at $74 per barrel, News.Az reports.

For Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget, the average oil price has been set at $70 per barrel.

The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.

