Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office issues petition over mass graves in Khojavand district

The Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan has issued a petition in connection with the mass grave discovered in Edilli village of the country’s Khojavand district.

According to the petition, the Azerbaijanis, detained and taken hostage by Armenia during the First Karabakh War, were severely tortured and killed while their bodies were massively buried, the Ombudsman’s Office told News.Az.

Another mass grave was found in Edilli village of Khojavand district proceeding from the testimonies of witnesses and files collected by the working group of the Azerbaijan State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People.

There are the remains of 15-20 Azerbaijani civilians at a depth of three meters killed by the Armenian armed forces after they were taken, hostage. It is assumed that there are other mass graves in this village.

According to the petition, Armenia grossly violated the norms of international law and international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions "On the Protection of Victims of War", including the Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War" and Additional Protocol (I) to the Geneva Conventions, 1977.

There is information about numerous mass graves in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, especially in Khojavand, Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Fuzuli districts and in the vicinity of Shusha city.

The discovery of mass graves during demining operations at these territories once again confirms the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, its war crimes committed against Azerbaijani civilians.

All these facts are the basis for bringing Armenia to the international legal responsibility.

News.Az