Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office representatives visit Armenian deserter

Members of National Preventive Group (NPG) carried out the next visit to the detention center of Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

The reason for the visit was to investigate the conditions of detention and treatment issues and learn the status of ensuring the rights of deserter Armenian soldier Kazaryan Aro Khaykovich who deserted in the Fizuli direction of frontline at morning hours of August 12.

During the conversation with A.Kazaryan with the participation of interpreter, he stated that he had examined by the doctor, his health was normal, he was satisfied with the conditions of detention, treatment, and food supply, that no human rights violations had been committed against him and he had no complaints.

