Azerbaijani ombudsperson urges Armenia to share accurate data on burial sites of murdered civilians

Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), has urged Armenia to provide accurate information on burial sites of murdered civilians.

In a statement regarding the identification of the three persons, who were considered missing during the First Karabakh War, Aliyeva stated that despite repeated appeals by Azerbaijan, Armenia is not fulfilling its obligations under international law, and for more than thirty years has been refusing to provide Azerbaijan with information on prisoners of war, missing persons, and hostages, News.Az reports.

She stressed that as part of efforts to identify the human remains found in mass graves in the liberated territories, the identities of nearly 170 Azerbaijanis have been established so far, adding that this process is still ongoing.

“We believe that Armenia must fulfill its obligations under the international treaties to which it is a party, not hide information about the fate of our compatriots, and provide accurate information about the burial sites of the murdered persons,” the ombudsperson added.

