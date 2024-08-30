Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter reaches Paris 2024 semifinals
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Imamaddin Khalilov has progressed to the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, News.Az reports.In the quarterfinals, Khalilov secured a victory over his Cuban opponent Michel Ernesto Walker, advancing to the 70kg semifinal in the men's K44 event.
On Thursday, Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov claimed a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, earning the country’s first medal of the competition.
Notably, Azerbaijan will pin hopes on 18 para-athletes competing in 7 sports disciplines in the Paris Paralympics running until September 8.