Azerbaijani Parl't Speaker meets Bahrain’s King

Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during her official visit to the Kingdom on Monday to discuss strengthening diplomatic and parliamentary ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Gafarova conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the King. In turn, the King asked that his greetings be delivered to President Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing The Milli Majlis.

The King spoke positively about Azerbaijan’s development and emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations. He also highlighted the constructive role of the two countries’ parliaments in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain.

Gafarova noted that relations between the two countries are based on friendship, mutual trust, and respect. She stressed that strong political ties create broad opportunities for cooperation in the economic, investment, and tourism sectors. She also recalled that 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, expressing satisfaction with mutual support in international organizations.

Gafarova also emphasized that this is the first official visit by an Azerbaijani parliament speaker to Bahrain. She underlined that reciprocal visits by parliamentary leaders and members, along with close institutional contacts, play a vital role in deepening inter-parliamentary cooperation. She also briefed the King on meetings held during her visit and ongoing initiatives to strengthen legislative collaboration.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of shared interest, reflecting both countries’ intention to continue expanding their partnership.

News.Az