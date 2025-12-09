Azerbaijani parliament approves 2026 state budget bill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has approved the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026” in its third reading.

The draft law was presented for discussion at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis on December 9, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The state budget revenues for 2026 are projected at 38.6 billion manats, with expenditures estimated at 41.7 billion manats.

Meanwhile, consolidated budget revenues are expected to reach 45 billion manats, expenditures at 48.8 billion manats, resulting in a deficit of 3.9 billion manats.

News.Az