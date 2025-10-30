Azerbaijan, UAE mull deeper parliamentary ties

The meeting began with a one-on-one discussion, followed by an expanded session with both delegations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Gafarova expressed confidence that Ghobash’s first official visit to Azerbaijan would further strengthen friendly relations, broaden cooperation and deepen interparliamentary ties.

Both sides hailed the current level of relations, underscoring the strong historical, religious and cultural bonds between the two nations. They stressed the importance of maintaining active political dialogue through high-level reciprocal visits and signed agreements.

The speakers noted that bilateral ties have been elevated to a strategic partnership through the efforts of both countries’ leaders, and highlighted growing collaboration on renewable energy projects.

Ghobash voiced satisfaction with his visit and participation in an international parliamentary conference. He shared impressions from his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, stressing that mutual respect and trust between the leaders form the basis of a strong political and economic partnership. He also underlined the need to boost cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian fields.

The sides also exchanged views on the current state and prospects of interparliamentary relations and discussed further implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two legislative bodies.