Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament approves Fikrat Mammadov’s appointment as judge to Constitutional Court

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament approves Fikrat Mammadov’s appointment as judge to Constitutional Court

During a plenary session on Friday, Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis deliberated on the appointment of a judge to the Constitutional Court, News.Az reports.

Fikrat Mammadov was nominated for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court.

The bill proposing his appointment was swiftly voted and adopted after just one reading. Subsequently, Fikrat Mammadov took the oath of office.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      