Azerbaijani parliament approves Fikrat Mammadov’s appointment as judge to Constitutional Court
- 23 Feb 2024 11:38
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193679
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-parliament-approves-fikrat-mammadovs-appointment-as-judge-to-constitutional-court Copied
During a plenary session on Friday, Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis deliberated on the appointment of a judge to the Constitutional Court, News.Az reports.
Fikrat Mammadov was nominated for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court.
The bill proposing his appointment was swiftly voted and adopted after just one reading. Subsequently, Fikrat Mammadov took the oath of office.