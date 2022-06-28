Azerbaijani parliament holds next plenary meeting
The next meeting of an extraordinary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis kicked off.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova declared the meeting open, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
The meeting’s agenda includes 15 issues.
MPs will discuss a bill on amendments to the Law “On State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022” in the second reading.