Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets President of Swiss National Council

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with President of the Swiss National Council Andreas Aebi as part of her working visit to Greece.

During the meeting, the sides praised the successful development of the bilateral relations in various areas. They underlined that high-level political cooperation between the two countries contributes to developing economic ties.

The two stressed the legislative bodies` role in developing ties between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, as well as hailed the activities of the friendship groups.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

News.Az

